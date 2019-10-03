‘Rs 15 for vada pav, Rs 150 for non-veg rice plate’: EC fixes rates for promotion rallies during Maha Election 2019

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election, the Election Commission has fixed the rates for various items that poll nominees use during the poll rallies. This will prevent poll nominees from under-reporting their spends. The poll expenditure limit is capped at Rs. 28 lakh.

As the poll nominees are filing their nomination papers, nominees may start the promotion rallies with their supporters soon. In such rallies EC will not consider more than Rs. 15 for vada pav, Rs. 85 for vegetarian rice, Rs. 150 for non-vegetarian rice plate, Rs. 3000 for the music band, and Rs. 15000 for chariot. Even, water bottles rates will be decided soon.