‘Rs 15 for vada pav, Rs 150 for non-veg rice plate’: EC fixes rates for promotion rallies during Maha Election 2019

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election, the Election Commission has fixed the rates for various items that poll nominees use during the poll rallies. This will prevent poll nominees from under-reporting their spends. The poll expenditure limit is capped at Rs. 28 lakh.
As the poll nominees are filing their nomination papers, nominees may start the promotion rallies with their supporters soon. In such rallies EC will not consider more than Rs. 15 for vada pav, Rs. 85 for vegetarian rice, Rs. 150 for non-vegetarian rice plate, Rs. 3000 for the music band, and Rs. 15000 for chariot. Even, water bottles rates will be decided soon.
According to DNA report, rates of flags have also been decided depending upon their sizes. The rates are Rs. 5 for small flags, Rs. 35 for silk flags, Rs. 60 for large flags, Rs. 5 for cloth mufflers, and Rs. 10 for silk mufflers. As far as rates of drums are concerned, it is Rs. 2,000 for 10 drums, Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 5,000 for 25 and 50 drums, respectively. At these rates the drums can be played for two hours.
As firecrackers are also used in such rallies EC has fixed rates for them too. It is Rs. 350 for 600 threads of firecracker, Rs. 520 for 1,000 and Rs. 2,500 for 2,000. "With the EC's move, no candidate can distort their expenditure by claiming a lower rate," an official said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)