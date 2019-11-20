Rs 15-crore facelift for BEST Parel quarters

Mumbai: The residential quarters of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) staff in Parel, are in a dilapidated state. After an inspection of the area, BEST committee chairman Anil Patankar had ordered repair works to be carried out within 15 days.

Patankar, along with BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde, committee member Anil Kokil, Sunil Ahir and others visited the staff quarters colony in Parel on Tuesday.

After inspecting the staff quarters, Patankar ordered the administration to commence repair works at the earliest. Along with basic amenities, he has also ordered the provision of a library and gymnasium for the employees’ families.

The staff colony in Parel, consisting of 15 buildings, was constructed in 1962 and houses 1,067 families. Many of these houses are falling apart.

Some homes have leakage problems, while the ceilings of some have collapsed. In many of the buildings, the iron rods within the pillars have rusted and are visible, putting the lives of residents at risk.

These building are lacking in basic amenities. The road to this colony is in bad condition, the grounds are not maintained and the sewerage lines are choked, leading to rat infestaion.

Residents have been demanding the redevelopment or repair of these buildings for a long time now.

“An expenditure of Rs 15 crore is estimated for conducting these repairs. The proposal will be brought in at the next committee meeting and after approval, actual work will start within the next 15 days and will be completed by 2020,” said Patankar.