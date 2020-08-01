Rs 15 cr not missing from Sushant’s bank account: Actor's CA seconds Mumbai Police findings

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father mentioned in the FIR against actor’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty that Rs 15 crore was transferred from his son’s bank account to a few other bank accounts which were not linked to him in any way.

According to the FIR lodged by Krishna Kumar Singh, Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya, sister Shruti, and brother Shaumil has alleged that Sushant had Rs 17 crore in his account but within months Rs 15 crore was transferred to accounts not linked to him. He even alleged that Rhea used to control Sushant's ATM and credit cards and money was deposited in the accounts of her family members. Sushant's account in Kotak Mahindra bank was emptied by her.

However, Mumbai Police investigations reveal that the transaction between Sushant and Rhea amount to only a few lakhs and not what has been mentioned in the FIR.