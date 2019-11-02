Rs 10,000 crore aid for rain-hit Maha farmers

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday approved Rs 10,000 crore as a special provision to provide immediate assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the meeting of a Cabinet sub-committee held at his official residence to discuss the losses.

As per initial evaluation, crops on 54.22 lakh hectares spread across 325 talukas in at least half dozen districts have been damaged. The damaged crops include jawar, paddy, cotton and soyabean.

Ministers of the BJP and allies Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Subhash Deshmukh, Anil Bonde, Sadabhau Khot, Suresh Khade, Mahadev Jankar were present at the meeting. Vijay Shivtare, the Minister of State for Water Resources and Water Conservation, was the only representative from the Shiv Sena who attended the meet.

"It was also decided to provide help to farmers through insurance companies.