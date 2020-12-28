RR rates: Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat convenes meeting amid row

Under attack from the Opposition parties and some realty players for mystifying changes in the ready recknor (RR) rates approved by the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat has stepped in and convened an urgent meeting on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

Interestingly, IGR’s move is in contravention with the opinion given by the state law and judiciary department that making such changes in RR rates after they are released was not a good policy.

The department of revenue and forest desk officer Pritamkumar Jawale in his letter to IGR Omprakash Deshmukh dated December 4, 2020 has categorically said, “As per the rule 4 sub rule (3) of the Maharashtra Stamp (Determination of True Market Rate of Property) Rules 1995 tweaking RR rates or any new rise will not be ruled based and proper.”

So, he has thereby indicated that the recent revision in RR rates in some parts of Mumbai is in violation of these rules. Jawale’s letter is in the Free Press Journal’s possession.

Jawale further said that after the RR rates are announced on April 1 every year the IGR revising those rates through an order or notification will not be proper. The law and judiciary have thereby indicated that IGR should refrain from making such changes in between.

Jawale’s letter is of great importance as IGR had approved increase and reduction in RR rates in a few Mumbai zones after the annual revision was made effective from September 12. This year, the government had continued the recovery of RR rates of 2019-20 till September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by Free Press Journal, the RR rates were revised on December 7 in Kanjurmarg, Borivali, Kurla, Chembur, Ghatkopar and Andheri. The revision surprised many in the government and in the realty sector.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis took a strong objection against these changes and claimed they were made for the benefit of a few influential builders and developers.