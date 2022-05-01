e-Paper Get App
R.R. Patil Sudar Gaon award distributed by Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde

The prizes for R.R.Patil sunder gaon award were given to Usatane, Morni, Ushid-Arole, Singapore, Babhale villages in Thane district

Abhitash Singh | Updated on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

R.R. Patil Sudar Gaon award distributed by Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde | Twitter
Thane: The R.R.Patil (Aaba) Sunder Gaon award at the taluka and district level issued by the gram panchayat department of Thane Zilla Parishad was distributed by the urban development minister of the state and Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde on 1st May. Usatane, Morni, Ushid-Arole, Singapore, Babhale villages in the district were awarded taluka level awards whereas Singapore was awarded district-level awards.

Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar, Zilla Parishad president Pushpa Patil, chief executive officer Dr. Bhausaheb Dangde, vice president Subhash Pawar, health and construction committee chairman Vandana Bhande, deputy chief executive officer of gram panchayat Chandrakant Pawar, assistant group development officer Hanmantrao Dodke were present during the award ceremony.

Through the gram panchayat department of Zilla Parishad, R.R. Patil (Aaba) Sundar Gaon award initiative is implemented. The awards for the year 2020-21 were distributed on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Villages like Usatane in Ambernath taluka, Morni in Bhiwandi taluka, Ushid Arele in Kalyan taluka, Singapore in Murbad taluka, Babhale in Shahapur taluka were awarded a taluka level award amounting to Rs10 lakh and Singapore village in Murbad taluka was awarded district level award amounting to Rs 50 lakh.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 10:40 PM IST