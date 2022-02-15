RPF's sniffer dog China of CR's Mumbai division passes away due to health issues, laid to rest with full honours

A sniffer dog named China, who served the Railway Protection Force of Central Railway's Mumbai division with distinction for nearly 8 years 9 months passed away due to health issues on Monday night. He was admitted to the veterinary hospital of Parel (Mumbai) on February 8th, 2022 after reporting low haemoglobin.

9 years, 11 months and 18 days old male Labrador, deployed for explosive detection by the RPF of Central Railway Mumbai Division was laid to rest at the Dog Squad Centre at Kalyan on Tuesday with full honours.

"China was a very intelligent dog that was responding to the commands. It was used for explosive detection. It has been used on several occasions whenever we received calls pertaining to bomb threats and for other purposes like VIP movements, security issues etc,” said an official of CR.

According to officials of CR, 'China', the explosive detection dog, died on Monday night. China was admitted to the veterinary hospital at Parel on 8th February, where his treatment was on. He was suffering from low haemoglobin for the last few day's. The postmortem report of China is yet to come.

As per railway rules, China was supposed to retire on February 26th, 2022. He had joined CRs RPF Squad in April 2012, that time was around two months old.

After induction in the RPF squad of CR in November 2012, China was sent to Daya Basti, the dog training centre of New Delhi. After his training, he started serving in the suburban section of CRs Mumbai Division in May 2013.

Currently, Central Railway’s Mumbai division has 23 members, including 16 sniffers and seven trackers, in its squad.

On July 23, 2021, CR purchased 14 puppies including eight Labrador, five Belgian Malinois and one Dobermann. At the time of purchase, all were around three months old. On average purchase cost of each Labrador and Dobermann was around Rs 25,000, while for each Belgian Malinois puppy CR paid around Rs 75,000.

Nine young soldiers namely Ranjar, Surya, Snuffy, Bagheera, Simba, Bond, Raja, Ruddy and Bolt (currently under training at different dog training centres of the country, will likely join the RPF of Central Railway's Mumbai division in August 2022.

With the inclusion of these nine recruits, the squad’s strength will go up to 32.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:40 PM IST