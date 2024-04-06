Roza & Roji: Meet This Burqa-clad Auto Driver Who Balances Work With Worship

FPJ

In an uncommon sight, a burqa-clad Muslim woman auto-driver not only ferries passengers on the busy streets of Bhayandar, but has also been keeping Roza (fasting) for the past 24 days with a determination to continue till Eid Ul-Fitr which translates as the festival of the breaking of the fast.

In the spirit of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, The Free Press Journal spoke to this 44-year-old fasting auto-rickshaw driver-Mubina Javed Shaik who shared her experiences with us. In Mubina’s words, she chose to drive an auto-rickshaw to support her husband Javed Shaikh financially. Notably, it was her husband (also an auto-rickshaw driver) who not only trained her in driving, but also stood by her decision of taking up the profession.

Mother of two children aged 9 and 15 years, Mubina herself is a graduate (B.A) who has also completed basic computer courses. The family lives in a rented tenement in Rai village near Bhayandar. While her elder son has appeared in the recently concluded HSC examinations and is now preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), daughter is a class IV student in a semi-English school.

“My husband and I have our own auto-rickshaws. I drive my auto for six to eight hours for Roji (daily bread) and also observe Roza (fasting) as Ramadan is the holiest month of the year in Islamic culture. I take breaks to offer prayers. It’s the Almighty which gives me the strength to balance work with worship.” says Mubina who hopes that with both of them earning, the couple will be able to provide a good education to their children.

Mubina who had earlier worked with some educational institutions, further said this job (auto-rickshaw driving) gives her the liberty to pick up her daughter from school and also do other household chores.