Roti Ghar provides food to the needy people in the city

Roti Ghar, with the help of Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, has initiated a food service for the poor and needy people in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. To help those rendered without a means to livelihood, food and shelter due to the lockdown, its founder Chinu Kwatra had taken to Twitter to spread the word around. On the first day itself, he received around 900 calls from across the city asking for food.

Many daily wage workers come to Mumbai to earn their livelihood and depend on small eateries and messes for food. Since the lockdown, all big and small eateries are shut down. "We are able to serve these people with the help of Priyankaji and the Mumbai police. Nothing would be greater than serving food to the needy. In this crucial time, we must support each other. My foundation provides food and education to the kids in slums. Priyankaji came to know about it. She called and it was her idea to serve the needy people. She helped Roti Ghar with the required funds and the permission of essential service provider to move out during the lockdown," said Kwarta.

On its first day, Roti Ghar provided food to 1,000 needy people across the city. It consists of dal, rice and pickle, which are packed and supplied to various areas. As of now, the initiative will continue till the lockdown period and, after that, it will be continued as per demand.

On its Facebook page, Roti Ghar has appealed to the citizens to help them serve food to these poor and needy people by contributing as per their wish.Roti Ghar was started two years ago to provide food for poor children. It has its own kitchen in Thane.

In this kitchen, with two cooks, Kwarta cooks meals. It also has two vehicles of its own. Food boxes are distributed to the needy people with the help of team members."We have started this program so that the migrant workers should not starve for food in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai due to the lockdown. This activity will continue until the lockdown is over. This is an effort not to let anyone starve during a crisis," said Chaturvedi.