Rotary's healing touch for the people in need

Permission from the authorities was given for the camp taking into account that at no time would there be more than 50 people accumulating, and that social distancing, both for standees as well as during the examination was to be observed at all points.

The Rotary concentrated on the slum colonies of South Mumbai, Geeta Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Ganesh Murthy Nagar, the Fisherman's Colony and the Badhwar Nagar Colony.

As a publicity source, fliers were distributed thrice at 2-day intervals in the areas selected and large banners were put up in Marathi/Hindi being the local dialect in the camp zone.



To prevent a sudden upsurge of the crowd which would invite the wrath of the Municipal corporation and even the police, each camp zone was allotted a 90-minute interval appointment. The population was exhorted to register their names in advance to prevent any waiting.

At the camp zone, large circles were drawn at 4 feet distance so the patients could stand between and prevent and close proximity.