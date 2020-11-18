Rotary Club of Bombay transforms two villages

The Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB), with its partner Chirag Rural development Foundation, has made a third intervention in the tribal-dominated area of Mokhada. This intervention was in the villages of Ghodipada, which has 70 families with 400 people and a satellite hamlet called Mukundpada with 13 homes and a population of 100.

Shedding light on the project, RCB President Framroze Mehta said, “Ghodipada is a remote village situated on the banks of the River Wagh, but faces water and power issues. Mukundpada, a twin hamlet that grew as an extension of Ghodipada, is even more remote and totally disconnected as one has to cross a river from Ghodipada to get there. This village would have remained neglected, hence the need to support the two villages together.”

Further explaining the initiative, Mehta said, “The Rotary Club of Bombay embarked upon a project to bring about sustainable and integrated development of Ghodhipada and Mukundpada villages by addressing the challenges faced by these villages. Villagers have been an integral part of the change with a participatory approach where almost seven villagers have donated a part of their land as ‘Bhudaan’ for the mini-grids and tanks and many of them engaged in ‘Shramdaan’ for the digging of trenches and pipe laying. With this intervention, 500 villagers will have access to clean and continuous power for their homes, streets, schools and ICDS centre, safe drinking water, toilets to make the two hamlets Open Defecation Free and water for domestic and agricultural use.”