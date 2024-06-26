Rotary Club Of Bombay Pier Plans A New Hospital And Village Adoption Under News Leadership

Kamlesh Shroff, a veteran stockbroker with 40 years of experience, was announced as the new president of The Rotary Club of Bombay Pier. With new leadership taking over the charge, the Rotary Club will be undertaking newer initiatives which will include setting up a hospital as well as adopting a village.

The Rotary Club of Bombay Pier, which is ranked among the 8 best rotary clubs across the world, announced Kamlesh Shroff as the president for the term of 2024-2025. Shroff, who is a well-known stock broker and trustee of Prisim Charitable Trust. Along with this announcement, the Rotary Club has also announced two transformational initiatives aimed at enhancing community health and welfare. The organisation plans to establish a new hospital and the adoption of a village.

The initiatives are at a planning stage where the organisation is looking at various spots to set up a hospital in the city and will also finalise a village in the Palghar-Wada belt for adoption, other than Sirsewadi, which has already been adopted by the organisation.

Shroff will assume office on June 27 and his tenure will officially begin on July 1, running until June 30, 2025. Under his leadership, the Rotary Club of Bombay Pier will continue to address the needs of economically backward segments of society, bringing them into the mainstream and supporting them through financial difficulties, health challenges, and other life hurdles.

Shroff said, “Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Our new initiatives are designed to touch every aspect of life, from healthcare to education, ensuring that we create a sustainable and empowered community.”

With the theme ‘Unite, Innovate, and Elevate’, Shroff aims at uniting people to undertake innovative approaches to elevate underprivileged people. Under this theme, the club will carry out healthcare initiatives which will include providing free vaccines for cervical cancer, setting up a cardiac catheterization laboratory, total knee replacement programme for senior citizens and gifting a dermatome machine for burns patients.

The club also plans adoption of a school in Dharavi, launch of a skill development centre in Wada and providing life skills and education to vibrant aanganwadis in Mokhada and Jawahar villages of Palghar. It will also launch Project Baaghbaan, which is aimed at transitioning seniors from disability to ability, ensuring they lead dignified and fulfilling lives.

Shroff plans to bring his experience and contacts in the field of stock broking to the social sector. “While being a part of the financial field, I am optimistic of being able to connect corporates to push for our social projects. Since the larger the money, the better we can perform by getting larger funds and larger projects,” he added.