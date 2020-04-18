Rotary Club of Bombay leas the way in the fight against coronavirus

At the time of writing this report, India has over 14,000 active cases of the Novel Coronavirus which have resulted in 437 deaths. The silver lining is that 1748 people have been cured and the death rate in India is amongst the lowest in the world.

Realising the enormity of the challenge, the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) decided to step up to the forefront with a committed team rotarians comprising of President Preeti Mehta Past President Sandip Agarwalla, Immediate Past President Vijay Jatia, and President Elect Framroze Mehta in multiple areas of importance to tackle the menace of the Novel Coronavirus: Distribution of Free Meals This is a joint project with the Rotary Club of Mumbai Versova whereby RCB is providing meals to the migrant labour, daily wage earners and homeless of Mumbai city. At the time of writing this report, nearly 3,00,000 meals have been provided. From serving 10,000 meals a day the activity has been ramped up to 30,000 meals a day.