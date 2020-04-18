Rotary Club of Bombay leas the way in the fight against coronavirus

At the time of writing this report, India has over 14,000 active cases of the Novel Coronavirus which have resulted in 437 deaths. The silver lining is that 1748 people have been cured and the death rate in India is amongst the lowest in the world.
Realising the enormity of the challenge, the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) decided to step up to the forefront with a committed team rotarians comprising of President Preeti Mehta Past President Sandip Agarwalla, Immediate Past President Vijay Jatia, and President Elect Framroze Mehta in multiple areas of importance to tackle the menace of the Novel Coronavirus: Distribution of Free Meals This is a joint project with the Rotary Club of Mumbai Versova whereby RCB is providing meals to the migrant labour, daily wage earners and homeless of Mumbai city. At the time of writing this report, nearly 3,00,000 meals have been provided. From serving 10,000 meals a day the activity has been ramped up to 30,000 meals a day.
The areas of intervention are all the 24 Wards of the Municipality of Greater Mumbai. Kitchens have been established through the length and breadth of Mumbai. It is planned to continue this project right till the end of the lockdown period. The cost of each meal is approximately Rs. 20/-. Donation of Medical Equipment 35 Ventilators, 11 PPEs and 11 Thermometers have been supplied to various hospitals across Mumbai City at an approximate cost of Rs. 1 crore. Mental Wellbeing A Free Wellbeing Helpline has been set up with the assistance of our member Rtn. Prakriti Poddar to look after the mental health of the people. Over 500 volunteers have been enrolled and trained and more than 50 professional counsellors proficient in English, Hindi, Gujarati and Marathi are on board daily between 8 am and 8 pm to look after the mental health of people amidst this crisis. This is an area which is often overlooked and leads to all kinds of personal disasters and we believe that this is a very important intervention required in these highly stressful times. Distribution of Free Ration In conjunction with YMCA and Helping Hands, the Rotary Club of Bombay has already distributed Free Ration bags to more than 850 families and smaller packages to 550 families. The Ration Bags contain a supply of daily staples such as Wheat, Rice, Flour, Cooking Oil, etc.
