Rotary Club Of Bombay Generates ₹7 Crore For Social Initiatives Through Music Concert

Mumbai, September 2: The Rotary Club of Bombay generated Rs. 7 crore fund for Wayanad landslide disaster relief and other initiatives through an enchanting evening of classical music featuring sitar maestro ustad Shujaat Husain Khan. The concert ‘Dil Se’ was organised to raise vital funds for various charitable initiatives including Wayanad disaster relief and received an overwhelming response from the music connoisseurs and patrons.

Renowned globally for his exceptional mastery of the sitar, Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan took the audiences on a soulful musical journey at the ‘Dil Se’ concert organised by The Rotary Club of Bombay at NCPA on August 29. The organisation had announced that the proceeds from the concert will be used for the Rotary Club of Bombay's various philanthropic endeavours.

The fund will be used for long-term relief and rehabilitation efforts for the victims of the Wayanad landslide disaster; free medical treatment centre in Talwada benefiting over 18,000 underprivileged people in tribal areas, paediatric heart surgeries for children suffering from congenital heart disease; and educational needs of municipal school children in Mumbai.

Khan, said, “I am happy that I got the opportunity to be part of this noble cause being initiated by the Rotary Club. Music is part of our life and so is the Rotary Club which joined hands with musicians for the noble cause. It received overwhelming response as Mumbaikars showed their generosity to help fellow countrymen in the challenging times.”

Satyan Israni, President of the Rotary Club of Bombay, said, "We have multiple initiatives and our patrons donated for various projects through this music concert. The audience have raised and committed to fund approximately Rs. 7 crores for Wayanad landslide relief initiative, pediatric heart surgeries as well as other medical as educational initiatives.”

Sandip Agarwalla, past district governor of Mumbai and Palghar, said, “We were honoured to have Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan who graced our city with his divine music. It was a comprehensive bouqhete of classical and folk music, His performance was a testament to the power of art that has the capability of bringing people together and create a positive impact on society. Music lovers and philanthropists joined us for this extraordinary event in big number.”