Rogues vandalise Andheri hotel, thrash manager to settle scores; held

Mumbai: In a well-planned act of revenge, a man thrashed the manager of a hotel in Andheri (E) and vandalised the premises early on Monday. According to the police, the hotel manager and the main accused had been involved in a heated argument last month, which led to this criminal act.

After going through CCTV footage, Andheri police identified the accused, following which the main accused and his accomplices were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery and assault.

Police said early on Monday, seven to eight masked men entered the premises of Hotel Omkar. They first attacked the manager and then the other employees, binding them up with a rope and gagged them with a tape. Then, they vandalised and robbed the hotel of Rs13,900, before fleeing.

The following day, the hotel manager approached the police and registered a complaint. Police examined the CCTV camera footages and identified one of the accused as Nirmal Singh, with whom the manager had an altercation a few days ago. Singh was incensed and accordingly, plotted a revenge, police said.

Police sent out teams to nab Singh and his accomplices. Within hours, five of the accused were arrested, said a police officer. The arrested accused have been identified as Nirmal Singh, Raju Belnam, Raj Singh, Amar Sayyed and Suchit More. Police said the arrested accused do not have past criminal records and their main motive was revenge.