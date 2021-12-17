Road Transport and Highways Ministry has proposed infra projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore in next 2-3 years, says Nitin Gadkari

Amid the recovery for the Indian economy spear-headed by an uptick in private investment, the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that his ministry has planned infrastructure projects worth Rs 7 Lakh crore in the next 2-3 years. “The Internal Rate of Return in the road sector is very high and hence there is no need to worry about economic viability. Earlier, projects used to get stalled due to land acquisition issues. But we decided, project will not be awarded before 90% land acquisition is complete and environment clearance is obtained,’’ he noted.

In his address at the national conference, Gadkari urged the investors to come forward and invest boldly in the infrastructure sector, which offers a diverse array of investment opportunities spanning multiple asset classes including Highways, Multimodal Logistics Parks, Wayside Amenities, Ropeways, Warehousing Zones and more. ‘’Keep your confidence 110%,’’ he said.

Gadkari said the Internal Rate of Return in the road sector is very high and hence there is no need to worry about economic viability”. He spoke at length the benefits of upcoming projects under the Bharatmala Programme. "The travel time from Mumbai to Delhi, via road, will go down from 48 hours to 12 hours within one year; road projects and multimodal infrastructure projects will reduce logistics costs and boost manufacturing, increase exports and help the economy grow," he said. Bharatmala Project is the umbrella flagship program for national highway development with focus on improving efficiency of freight and passenger movement along with development of allied infrastructure projects.

On Centre’s vehicle scrapping policy, Gadkari said it will reduce pollution, improve tax revenues, grow the automobile sector, boost exports and create jobs. ‘’It is a win-win situation in which investment on high scale can come in,’’ he opined. ‘’The Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Policy aims to create an ecosystem for phasing out of unfit and polluting vehicles. Under the policy, around 50-70 Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) will be set up across the country during the next 5 years to cater to the expected demand for scrapping of unfit vehicles in a safe manner,’’ he said.

Speaking bout Asset Monetization roadmap, Gadkari cited the example of Mumbai – Pune Highway, which has brought higher rate of returns to the state and the government. "Reliance had quoted Rs 3,600 crores for the project. However, we decided to build it through Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation in Rs 1,600 crores. Later on, Maharashtra government monetized it for Rs 3,000 crores and just recently the same project was again monetized for 8000 crores," he explained.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 07:43 PM IST