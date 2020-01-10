Road Safety Week in state begins today to spread awareness

Mumbai: Maharashtra government's Road Safety Week begins today and will continue till January 17, which aims to create an awareness among motorists and sensitise them with the traffic rules. This year, the transport department is likely to distribute roses to those caught violating traffic laws. Moreover, there will be a walkathon as well as female bike riders rallying for road safety. Interestingly, this year, 'Safer Roads At Orlem', a community initiative, will be assisting the Mumbai Traffic Police at Malad in their awareness drive.

The awareness drive aims to improve the enforcement, compelling people to abide with the traffic rules in a bid to avoid drunk and rash driving, said Madhukar Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). The accident toll in the city has gone down considerably in the last three years, with the total number of fatalities that was about 611 in 2015, dropping to 475 in 2018 and additionally, the number of road crashes injuries has also declined from 4,029 in 2015 to 3,292 in 2018.

Drink-and-drive cases have recorded a rise despite several awareness campaigns run throughout the year. This year, the main focus of the Road Safety Week would be to make the enforcement stringent and ensure that the fatalities remain at the lowest. As a part of the drive, several campaigns and competitions will be carried out at junctions, which have been identified as black spots and accident-prone areas.

Volunteers and police are likely to give roses to the traffic rule violators and greet them with car cutouts, bike rallies from NCPA to Thane and street plays. Some of the areas police would be concentrating on are near Prabhadevi, Ghatkopar, Mahim Causeway and several locations on the Western Express Highway (WEH), said Pandey.

Orlem in Malad (W) has been on the receiving end of heavy vehicular traffic. This movement then took form with an idea to create an impact through collective like minded volunteers who shared identical views. As a part of the campaign, volunteers have apprehended motorists driving in the wrong direction and succeeded in getting them e-challans issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police, to the tune of approx Rs 25,000. During this road safety week, volunteers had approached the police and joined hands with them to assist on crackdown and awareness during the awareness campaign.

Golden Rules

Always use a helmet while riding a two-wheeler vehicle

Use a seatbelt while driving a car

Do not extend the specified speed limit

Do not drink and drive

Never cut lanes while driving

Pedestrians should always use the footpath

Do not use a mobile phone while riding/driving

Do not drive the vehicle rashly and dangerously

Pedestrians should cross the road using a zebra crossing

Always give preference to pedestrians while driving/riding the vehicle