e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRoad Safety Week 2023: Navi Mumbai traffic cops organise flash mob as part of concluding day

Road Safety Week 2023: Navi Mumbai traffic cops organise flash mob as part of concluding day

The flash mob was presented at prime locations from a traffic point of view in the city. The performers did a musical skit with a song dedicated to traffic awareness and communications were passed via placards to the passing commuters.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai traffic cops organise flash mob as part of Road Safety Week | Sourced Photo
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai traffic police in association with NGO Aarambh Creations and Nexus Seawoods Mall organised a flash mob on the concluding day of the Road Safety Week 2023.

The flash mob was presented at prime locations from a traffic point of view in the city. The performers did a musical skit with a song dedicated to traffic awareness and communications were passed via placards to the passing commuters.

Read Also
Road Safety Week 2023: Navi Mumbai traffic to observe Helmet day today
article-image

The flash mob was presented at Belapur Traffic crossing, Nexus Seawoods Mall crossroad and inside the Nexus Seawoods Mall. The audience gathered in large numbers to see a glimpse of the performance.

With millions of lives endangered worldwide, road traffic accidents rank alarmingly high in the recent trends of pressing social issues. To create general awareness of the importance of traffic rules and diminish the incidents of traffic mishaps, Nexus Malls joined Road Safety Week from January 11 to 17. 

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Road Safety Week 2023: Navi Mumbai traffic cops organise flash mob as part of concluding day

Road Safety Week 2023: Navi Mumbai traffic cops organise flash mob as part of concluding day

Mumbai: BEST announces new bus routes to facilitate last mile connectivity on Metro lines 2A and 7

Mumbai: BEST announces new bus routes to facilitate last mile connectivity on Metro lines 2A and 7

PM Modi in Mumbai: Top cop issues prohibitory orders; check advisory, restrictions here

PM Modi in Mumbai: Top cop issues prohibitory orders; check advisory, restrictions here

Mumbai: 6 techniques that are easy to learn in Krav Maga to defend yourself, as explained by IKMF

Mumbai: 6 techniques that are easy to learn in Krav Maga to defend yourself, as explained by IKMF

Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik, daughter-in-law booked; charged for using fake...

Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik, daughter-in-law booked; charged for using fake...