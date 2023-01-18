Road Safety Week 2023: Navi Mumbai traffic cops organise flash mob as part of concluding day

Navi Mumbai traffic cops organise flash mob as part of Road Safety Week | Sourced Photo

Navi Mumbai traffic police in association with NGO Aarambh Creations and Nexus Seawoods Mall organised a flash mob on the concluding day of the Road Safety Week 2023.

The flash mob was presented at prime locations from a traffic point of view in the city. The performers did a musical skit with a song dedicated to traffic awareness and communications were passed via placards to the passing commuters.

The flash mob was presented at Belapur Traffic crossing, Nexus Seawoods Mall crossroad and inside the Nexus Seawoods Mall. The audience gathered in large numbers to see a glimpse of the performance.

With millions of lives endangered worldwide, road traffic accidents rank alarmingly high in the recent trends of pressing social issues. To create general awareness of the importance of traffic rules and diminish the incidents of traffic mishaps, Nexus Malls joined Road Safety Week from January 11 to 17.

