Road construction in Mumbai to be monitored via satellites, Dy CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that the road construction work in Mumbai, which is marred by irregularities and scams, will be monitored via satellites during the entire construction process. This is to ensure good quality roads in the metropolis. He said that the new concretised roads will be pothole free and have a lifespan of 30 years.

Mr Fadnavis said that a few years ago when a certain street was dug up it was come to the notice that there was nothing beneath the surface. Therefore, he added that the construction will be monitored.

Foundation stone laying of the Mumbai beautification project

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying of the Mumbai beautification project for the Mumbai suburbs.

The project was launched by Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde and Mr Fadnavis at a programme Saturday at the Shahaji Raje sports Complex in Andheri.

Mr Shinde said, “I have directed the civic body to ensure top quality work. There will be no compromise on the quality. Earlier, every monsoon we would fill up the potholes and they would re-emerge next year. This is a problem for everyone, for the safety of the commuters and for vehicles.”

CM said that along with the Mumbai beautification project about 1,200 projects will be undertaken. ‘’The government is resolved to transform the entire Mumbai. “After the beautification works in Mumbai, it is the responsibility of Mumbaikars to keep Mumbai beautiful. We are going to undertake the redevelopment projects in Mumbai to make a developmental change. Efforts are being made to resolve many issues in Mumbai. For this, the central government has accepted the state government’s proposal of Rs 15,000 crore,’’ he added.

Mr Fadnavis said, “As a part of the long-term projects under the Mumbai Beautification project, roads will be concretised in Mumbai at a cost of approximately Rs 6,000 crore. Earlier, the same road used to be built every year; this was a business and it will not happen anymore.”

According to Mr Fadnavis, the Maharashtra Security Corporation and BMC together will monitor the skywalks to ensure safety of pedestrians after dark. The skywalks that are particularly crowded will soon be given escalators, he added.

