Ro-Ro ship open for birthday bash & other celebrations

Ro-Ro ship can now be booked to throw a birthday bash or host a small wedding ceremony. Devika Saigal co-owner of the Ro-pax ship operating agency M2M ferries confirmed the latest development and said, "The ship is divided into six sections. We can close one section and use that area for such parties and we are open to take bookings now."

Saigal asserted that they are open to rent one of the sections for three to four hours or more on request. Interestingly, the Ro-Ro ship is also drawing a good footfall. It was started on August 20 for those wishing to commute between Mumbai to Mandwa. The travel time is 50 to 60 minutes.

According to the operators, in the last two months since the water transport service began, about 30,000 people and 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles benefited from it. At present, from Monday to Friday, two trips --up and down-- are made. On the weekend, three trips from both the sides are available. Besides, the ship is operational on all the days of the week.

Commenting on the gradual increase in ridership, Saigal said, "It is a safe and comfortable mode of transportation, whether people are going to their homes/for a getaway/ to meet their friends and family members. People are preferring to commute by Ro-Ro than go on a long road journey.”

The Ro-Pax ship despite having a capacity of 1,000 passengers is reportedly carrying only 500 passengers and 150 vehicles per trip as a preventive measure in this pandemic. To ensure social distance is maintained, passengers are allowed to use all the sections of the ship. Besides this, a temperature check of all passengers is done and commuters are not allowed to board the ship without wearing a mask.