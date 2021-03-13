Rising population, traffic jams make widening of roads compulsory: Bombay HC

Mumbai: Observing that there is a continuous rise in the population of a city, the civic authorities are under tremendous pressure to widen the streets, the Bombay High Court recently upheld the demolition notices issued to five shops for road widening in neighbouring Dombivli.

A bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla also noted the fact that the shop owners would be compensated by the Kalyan-Dombivli Muncipal Corporation (KDMC).

The bench was seized with the plea filed by the shop owners challenging the demolition notices issued by the KDMC to them for the purpose of road widening, on which they stood.

As per the KDMC, the road in question hasn't been widened in the last 50 years and that there has been an influx of population in the city leading to traffic congestion.

The judges noted, "The KDMC had specifically pleaded that as a result of influx of population, there is a constant increase in traffic at Dombivli and the existing roads and infrastructure are unable to bear the brunt of this increased quantum of population and traffic."

"We fail to see how these shop owners stand prejudiced by the impugned actions of the KDCM," the bench added.

"Whilst adjudicating upon their grievances, one cannot lose sight of the purpose, intent and objective of the sections. Owing to the constant and enormous increase in population and traffic in congested parts of a city, the municipal corporations are constantly under pressure to widen streets," the judges observed, while upholding the demolition notices.