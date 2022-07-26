Rise in cyber shock cases: Adani consumers alerted against fake messages | Photo: Representative Image

Alarmed by the rising cases of financial frauds, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. (AEML) has cautioned consumers against falling prey to fraudulent text and WhatsApp messages that claim that consumers had not paid their bills and hence the power supply would be cut.

The messages prompt the consumers to contact a given number and lure them into clicking unsolicited links or sharing personal details and One Time Passwords (OTP) to avoid possible disconnection which turns into a trap to siphon off money from bank accounts and digital wallets.

While appealing to be alert while communicating on phone with such fraudulent callers and make power bill payments only through the company’s secured payment gateways, Adani Electricity has reiterated that non-payment or disconnection-related information is primarily informed to the consumer through their monthly electricity bill and only through official e-mail or official Adani SMS. “Apart from other digital wallets and official website, consumers can also connect with us on our WhatsApp for Business wherein consumers can opt to receive their bills on WhatsApp and can check their bills month on month,” said AEML spokesperson-Vijayendra Bhavsar. The twin city has witnessed several cases in which consumers have lost money to the tune of lakhs of rupees to such frauds.

