Ring of fire in the sky today

Mumbai: India has a date with solar eclipse on Thursday morning, which will light up the sky with a bright 'ring of fire.' It will be visible in most parts of the country and will be the last eclipse of the year.

The celestial delight will begin at around 8 am and last for six hours, ending shortly after 1:30 pm.

What will be seen is called an 'annular eclipse.' It occurs when the moon covers the sun's centre, leaving the sun's outer edges visible to form a 'ring of fire' or annulus around the moon.

Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of partial eclipse will be around 90 per cent in Bangalore, 85 per cent in Chennai, 79 per cent in Mumbai, 45 per cent in Kolkata, 45 per cent in Delhi, 42 per cent in Patna, 33 per cent in Guwahati, 70 per cent in Port Blair and 35 per cent in Silchar.

An eclipsed sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time and can cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness.

A safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using a proper filter or by making a projection of Sun's image on a white board by telescope.