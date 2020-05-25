Rickshawmen want an end to their plight

Mumbai: Keeping in mind the plight of autorickshaw owners and drivers, Mumbai rickshaw men's association has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Transport Minister Anil Parab urging them to allow operations of autorickshaws in the city.

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, autorickshaw drivers in the city are sitting at home without any income; some are forced to change their profession as many of them have taken to selling vegetables. Even though the government has passed a regulation allowing playing of auto services in emergency situation, police officers in the city harass the drivers forcing them to stay indoors.

"We have urged the government for allowing auto services in the city to resume. We are not forcing anyone to come out but there are many drivers who are willing to provide service," said Thambi Qurian, general secretary, Mumbai Rickshawmen's Association (MRA).

"Now flight operations have also begun, if autorickshaws are plying, it will be convenient for Mumbaikars as well" he added.

Furthermore, Qurian stated, to avail permit each auto driver needs to pay Rs 15,000, of which Rs 500 is the charge paid to avail permit, while the rest Rs 14,500 is being taken by the Regional Traffic Offices (RTO) as additional permit charges, in a manner of deposit.

"Presently there are more than three lakh auto drivers with permit in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and calculating the total deposit money paid, the government has nearly Rs 450 crore. I have also requested the government to help the drivers by paying them a monthly amount from this money," stated Qurian.

Furthermore, he also added the government has allowed some businesses in some of the sectors of the state and if the government allows plying of rickshaws, it will become more convenient for the passengers.

"The government has allowed some businesses. If they allow special provision to at least one per cent of the autorickshaws, then it will benefit both the autorickshaw drivers and the government," stated the union leader.