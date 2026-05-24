Rickshaw Seen Speeding Through Sea Water At Rajodi Beach In Virar, Viral Video Spark Safety Concerns

Rickshaw Seen Speeding Through Sea Water At Rajodi Beach, Viral Visuals Spark Safety Concerns | virarmerijaan

Mumbai: A disturbing incident has come to light from Rajodi Beach, where a rickshaw driver was allegedly seen speeding along the beach water in a reckless manner, raising serious concerns over public safety.

Visuals from the post shared by 'virarmerijaan' on instagram, show the rickshaw being driven really fast through the water along the shoreline, even as several people were present on the beach with their families There seems to be a person sitting behind in the rickshaw. The manner in which the vehicle was being operated appears highly dangerous and has left onlookers concerned over the risk it posed to those enjoying their time at the beach.

With beachgoers gathered in the area, such irresponsible driving could have easily resulted in a serious accident or caused injuries to people nearby. The incident has once again highlighted the danger of vehicles being driven on beaches in complete disregard of safety and public presence.

The incident comes amid growing concern over reckless driving and public safety violations. Recently, a shocking video from Mumbai’s Kurla CST Road showed six minor boys riding on a single scooter, with none of them wearing helmets. The scooter was seen dangerously overloaded, while one boy stood precariously on the vehicle and the rider appeared to move faster than surrounding traffic.

The visuals have also raised a larger question over when the government and police administration will initiate strict action against such reckless rickshaw drivers, as well as others who take vehicles onto beaches and endanger lives. For the public, the incident has become a matter of serious concern and anxious anticipation over whether concrete action will finally be taken.

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