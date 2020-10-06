Rhea, Showik Chakraborty’s judicial custody further extended till October 20

Mumbai: A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Tuesday further extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in the Narcotics Control Bureau’s case against them.

The court also extended the judicial custody till 20 Oct of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, his personal staffer Dipesh Sawant as well as Dharma Productions ex-employee Kshitij Prasad.

Showik’s friend Suryadeep Malhotra, Zaid Vilatra, Rahil Vishram and Anuj Keshwani also had their custody extended till the same date. Extension of judicial custody is procedural and basically means they will continue to remain in prison. Some of these have filed bail pleas before the special court, which are being heard by the court.

Showik was arrested on 5 September by the NCB and Rhea on 8 September. Both their bail pleas were rejected by the special court and the siblings have approached the Bombay High Court. The High Court has reserved orders on their pleas. Rhea is lodged at Byculla jail and Showik at Taloja jail.