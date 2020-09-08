Rhea files FIR against Sushant's sisters, Delhi doctor - read full details

Mumbai: Late on Monday, Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Bollywood actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Bandra police station against Rajput's sisters, Priyanka and Meetu Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others. In the FIR, Chakraborty has accused them of abetment to suicide, forgery and prescribing him medicines listed as Psychotropic Substances, prohibited as per Telemedicine Practice Guidelines issued on March 25, 2020. The case has been transferred to the CBI for further investigation in accordance with orders of the Supreme Court, Mumbai Police said.
On Tuesday, Chakraborty's advocate Satish Maneshinde said, Rhea has set the Criminal Law in motion by filing her complaint with Bandra police station. The cocktail of illegally administered medicines and drugs may have led. To Rajput's suicide on June 14 and his sisters need to be answerable to the investigators and God. "The fact that illegal and fabricated prescription was given and administering scheduled drugs without following the law has come into light now. The bogus prescription was received within the jurisdiction of Bandra Police, hence the FIR was filed there," added Maneshinde.
In the FIR, Chakraborty said that the prescription was allegedly forged on the letter head of a government hospital, containing banned medicine which are annexed in NDPS Act. Moreover, the banned medicines were administered without supervising doses and quantities, which may result in chronic anxiety attack and resulted in the commission of suicide, thus abetting Rajput's suicide, read excerpts of the FIR.
As the case has been transferred to the CBI, they will investigate if the doctor is criminally culpable or otherwise. "There’s no negligence alleged but criminal culpability of forging a prescription. The drugs administered are prohibited psychotropic substances as contained in the NDPS Act, which are not the subject matter of the CBI case already pending investigations," said Chakraborty's lawyer.
According to a complaint letter released by Chakraborty's lawyer, Rajput had received a medical prescription from his sister Priyanka on June 8, which he was keen on having filled. However, as he was already under medication and treatment by two doctors, Chakraborty had advised him against it, following which the late actor had said his other sister, Meetu Singh, was going to visit and so she (Rhea) should move out.
Reacting to Chakraborty's FIR against Rajput's sisters and others, Vikas Singh, lawyer of late actor’s family said on Tuesday, “Bandra police station seems to be Rhea Chakraborty's second home as she runs to the police station over all kinds of petty issues."
