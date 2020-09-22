Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6

A special Narcotics court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty who is in prison after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The actor was produced before the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court at 1:40 PM through video-conferencing. The court then extended her judicial custody till 6 October.

The special court had earlier rejected her bail plea and noted in its order that she may alert others or destroy evidence if released on bail. On Monday, she and her brother Showik Chakraborty filed a bail plea before the Bombay High Court, which is likely to be heard in the coming days.

Rhea is presently lodged in Byculla prison.