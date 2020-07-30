'Rhea Chakraborty is not absconding, we will get in touch with her': Central Patna SP Vinay Tiwari

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was reported to be missing from her residence in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, a four-member police team from Patna arrived in Mumbai to investigate the claims made in the FIR by the late actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh.

However, when the Patna Police team reached Rhea's residence, they reportedly did not find her there, according to report in timesnownews.com.

As news of the actress absconding started doing rounds in the media, Central Patna SP Vinay Tiwari told Mid-Day, "Aisa kuch nahin hai. At this point, we are not even trying to trace Miss Chakraborty. Preliminary enquiry is underway. There are certain basic facts that are being investigated, following which we will decide on the course of action. As and when, if she is required, we will get in touch with her."

Tiwari added that the investigation being carried out by the Bihar police was independent of that conducted by the Mumbai police.