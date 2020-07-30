'Rhea Chakraborty is not absconding, we will get in touch with her': Central Patna SP Vinay Tiwari

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was reported to be missing from her residence in Mumbai.
On Tuesday, a four-member police team from Patna arrived in Mumbai to investigate the claims made in the FIR by the late actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh.
However, when the Patna Police team reached Rhea's residence, they reportedly did not find her there, according to report in timesnownews.com.
As news of the actress absconding started doing rounds in the media, Central Patna SP Vinay Tiwari told Mid-Day, "Aisa kuch nahin hai. At this point, we are not even trying to trace Miss Chakraborty. Preliminary enquiry is underway. There are certain basic facts that are being investigated, following which we will decide on the course of action. As and when, if she is required, we will get in touch with her."
Tiwari added that the investigation being carried out by the Bihar police was independent of that conducted by the Mumbai police.
Meanwhile, Chakraborty moved Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai. Speaking to IANS, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said his client has electronically filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai where investigation in connection with the actor's death is already in progress. Maneshinde, however, refused to share the contents of the petition.
Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge Yogendra Ravidas said that Singh has accused six people, including Chakraborty for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20).
"Rhea Chakraborty and five other persons have been charged under Sections 340, 341, 380, 406, 420 and 306 of IPC after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against them. Further investigation is going on in the case," Sanjay Kumar, IG Patna Central Zone, told reporters in Patna.
Rhea Chakraborty was dating Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput till the time of his demise. Sushant died on June 14. The actor's postmortem report describes his death as a case of suicide.