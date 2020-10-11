Rhea Chakraborty has plans for her ‘baiters’

After finally securing her release on bail from the Byculla women's prison, actress Rhea Chakraborty has decided to go hammer and tongs after all those individuals and TV news channels, who allegedly defamed her by spinning false narratives regarding her role in Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress is presently mulling exposing them but may even sue them for defaming her.

"As of now, we are only planning to expose all the individuals and TV news channels, which have spun false narratives about my client. Defamation (against them) would be the next step," confirmed Rhea's counsel Satish Maneshinde to the Free Press Journal.

He said they had considered pursuing this course of action for some time but started talking about it once she was out on bail.

"I had said, once Rhea is out on bail we will start going after people who had defamed and tried to destroy her life and spirit. And all this for two minutes of fame on TV channels, which had resorted to churning out fake news," Maneshinde said.

Singling out one such person, Maneshinde referred to the statements of one Dimple Thawani, a neighbor of Rhea, who claims she is Sushant's fan, and "believes she is his soulmate due to a past life connection."

"She claims that someone told her that Sushant dropped Rhea home on June 13. This is a baseless rumour put out by a fan who is part of the media circus and wants to bask in the limelight with others who claim to know Sushant," Maneshinde said.

Notably, the CBI recorded Thawani's statements on Sunday.

But that apart, Rhea's legal team is eyeing "witnesses" with a larger profile who have given fake statements only to defame the actress and extract TV mileage.

"We will be forwarding a list of people to the CBI who had made false claims on TV channels, including mobile recordings, and spun a yarn about Sushant's death with particular reference to Rhea," Maneshinde warned.

"We will request the CBI to initiate legal proceedings against them for misleading the investigations," the counsel added.

Incidentally, the CBI visited Rhea's flat on Sunday morning for contact details, so that they "keep in touch" during the probe.