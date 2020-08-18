Rhea Chakraborty has never met or spoken to Aaditya Thackeray: Lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has neither met nor have had any conversation with Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, said Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Tuesday.

"Rhea does not know and has never met Aaditya Thackeray till today. Neither has she ever spoken to him telephonically or otherwise. Though she has heard of him as a leader of the Shiv Sena," read Maneshinde's statement.

Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray had dismissed all the allegations made against him in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, saying it was all dirty politics and he did not wish to be involved in it.

In a strongly worded statement in Marathi, Aaditya took a swipe at the Opposition, saying it was coming out of ‘‘political despair’’ as some could not digest the success of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and curbing its spread.

Using someone's death as ‘‘personal agenda was a disgrace to humanity,’’ Aaditya said. ‘‘This act of unnecessary mudslinging against me and the Thackeray family is, in a way, the culmination of helplessness arising from the political failure of those who are doing it,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, Maneshinde said that the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have collected all electronic, forensic and medical including DNA evidence in the case. Bank statements, Income Tax Returns, CCTV, CDR and Electronic Data are with both agencies, he added. However, till today nothing incriminating has been found against Rhea, the lawyer said.

"The Investigation Report of the Police is lying with the Supreme Court in a sealed cover. Even if Rhea is to be investigated by a third agency, she will face it. Thankfully in this electronic age nothing can be concocted or manufactured. Media is requested not to speculate its own theories and make unsubstantiated claims. She has remained silent to such allegations. Her silence should not be mistaken for weakness. Truth will remain the same," Maneshinde said.

In related news, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday recorded the statement of K K Singh, father Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to his son's death, officials said.