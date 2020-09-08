Rhea arrested in drugs case: Twitterati wonder if India can now focus on COVID-19, GDP, China

After days of intense speculation and three days of tough grilling, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with its ongoing probe into drugs angle linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during an investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.

Ever since the death of Sushant became news in June, his death and the subsequent probe has dominated the news cycle in India with much of the focus on the alleged role of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. All this while, India crossed 40 lakh coronavirus cases, the GDP growth of the first quarter of 2020-21 dropped to negative 23.9 and tension continues between Indian and Chinese troops along the border.

However, most of the air time on TV news has been given to Sushant-Rhea case, with most channels ignoring the triple whammy of COVID-GDP-China.

With the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday, Twitterati hoped that focus will now shift to one of three important issues affecting India at the moment.

