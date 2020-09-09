Rhea accuses Sushant Singh Rajput sisters of abetting the suicide



Late on Monday, acting on a complaint lodged by Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetment in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the Bandra Police registered a First Information Report against two of the late actor's sisters, Priyanka and Meetu Singh, along with Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others. In the FIR, Chakraborty has accused them of abetment to suicide, forgery and prescribing the deceased actor medicines listed as Psychotropic Substances, prohibited as per Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation in accordance with orders of the Supreme Court, the Mumbai Police said.

Chakraborty's advocate Satish Maneshinde said that his client has set the criminal law in motion by filing her complaint with Bandra police station. The cocktail of illegally administered medicines and drugs may have led to Rajput's suicide on June 14 and his sisters need to be answerable to the investigators. "The fact that an illegal and a fabricated prescription was given and scheduled drugs were administered without following the law has come into light now. The bogus prescription was received within the jurisdiction of Bandra Police, hence the FIR was filed there," added Maneshinde.



In the FIR, Chakraborty said that the prescription was allegedly forged on the letter head of a government hospital, containing banned medicines which are annexed in the NDPS Act. Moreover, the banned medicines were administered without supervising doses and quantities, which may result in a chronic anxiety attack and in the commission of suicide, thus abetting Rajput's death, read the FIR excerpts.



As the case has been transferred to the CBI, the agency will investigate if the doctor is criminally culpable or otherwise. "There’s no negligence alleged but criminal culpability of forging a prescription. The drugs administered are prohibited psychotropic substances as contained in the NDPS Act, which are not the subject matter of the CBI case already pending investigation," said Chakraborty's lawyer.



According to a complaint letter released by Chakraborty's lawyer, Rajput had received a medical prescription from his sister Priyanka on June 8, which he was keen on having filled. However, as he was already under medication and treatment of two doctors, Chakraborty had advised him against it, following which the late actor had said his other sister, Meetu, was going to visit and so she (Rhea) should move out.



Reacting to Chakraborty's FIR against Rajput's sisters and others, Vikas Singh, lawyer of late actor’s family said on Tuesday, “Bandra police station seems to be Rhea Chakraborty's second home as she runs to the police station over all kinds of petty issues."



