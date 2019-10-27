Revolver Rani: Rain, pain and gain

They listened to all and they believed in the only one Maratha leader who has shown the nation, there is only one bossman of his party and Maharashtra.

One image, one decision to carry on addressing the rally where people sat getting drenched and the man too, but he carried on nonetheless. That was when the dreams of any party getting a majority were washed away. Remember "doob maro". Khee khee khee, it boomeranged.

Now their sleep must be lost... This Pawarful connect with Tiger Sena, is strange only. Suddenly the roar has become rather loud and finally some life in an otherwise thakela government.

Now we will witness some dhishum-dhishum at least. Imagine the wrath of the mother if her cub becomes just a sidekick in the cabinet! Aai shappat, then nobody can rescue them.

Speaking of which, BJP leaders got a drubbing, nice yoga the Sangh teaches them. Legs up they fall and claim it's a headstand. No chance they will give up. Their boss toh is drama king, reminds me of Norma, the lead of ‘Sunset Boulevard’.

Arre, he is head of the country and I would think he is a very busy man, a workaholic as he claims. Hmmm, immediately after the poll results of Maharashtra and Haryana, putting aside all matters of state, he addresses party workers, singing praises loudly, quite off-time, na.

This Diwali certainly seems staid, na? Till the last minute, people didn't get out to shop. Where is the money, we ask, but then we still celebrate.