Revolver Ranee: Young Santas

Merry Christmas and have a good festive season! I studied in a Protestant school and by god, Jesus should forgive me because I could not handle the overdose of god. Was quite anti-god even then.

The best part were the carols and the saddest were the Christmas parties in school. Four wafers, one thin slice of cake, some other things and long sermons were on the plate. It was the last party in our school, which heralded a longer holiday break. Our ICSE schools got a good winter break. But to get there, first, we had to pass the entire day.

So the looooong assembly, with the story of Christ's birth being told, with a STRONG message, every year. It just got worse every passing year, because we became brattier and thicker-skinned. Irony died a million deaths every year, as the sermon and lesson should have been about forgiveness and celebration, which our very schoolteachers NEVER EVER followed.

Those teachers must have had the worst of old age trouble. Imagine the curses of all us disgruntled, troubled minds who lived through the torture, because our parents were meek defence. By god, today’s parents are thugs, while ours were forced by us children to defend and prove they were our parents.

Our parents were judges, they would lead us to the principal and hand us over to face the severest punishment. Man, not like bada bhai types, where the driver faces jail for charges in hit-and-run accident. We didn’t have fathers like bada bhai-cum-Santa who upgrades accident victim’s car from ordinary to Audi.

For us, Santa Claus was in the book, carols and Hollywood films. What Santa and gifts. If we told our parents, we would be shushed saying, it’s not our festival. Sleep quietly, “Nahi toh Gabbar aa jayega”. Here people brought tall, tall Christmas trees, decorated, got gifts in stockings and they have a whole day named Boxing Day to open boxes of gifts. Panduranga, how innovative.

Arre, we were given two tight ones, if our socks were used for any purpose apart from wearing them on our feet. Sacchi-mucchi. Those also had to be soaked in soap water overnight and scrubbed properly. As for Santa, when I would chew the brains of my Aaji, Aai would say, “Kasla toh Santa, next year baghu.”

Full ullu-banoing, same-to-same like what Mota Bhai and Feku are doing to the country. Basically topi-ghumaoing and diverting our attention from the core issue, which for us then was Christmas party and gifts, while here basic survival is at stake.

Christmas means food, festivities, midnight prowling for us partying sorts. It also means gifting, new clothes, new beginnings, like many celebrate Eid and Diwali. Most of all, it means hope. There is a huge consumer factory working overtime to generate hope, because the real, tangible hope seems inaccessible to the majority.

So again we replace true belief with materialism. But the last few days, the students of our country have shown the way—to fight to grab that fundamental right to live and hope for. They, the youth, want their tomorrow, today.

They are our Santa Claus. I never believed in Santa, I am happy with Santa and Banta, but you know what, this Christmas is different. Let us give thanks to the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, for sparking off a whole new revolutionary beginning. May the rest of us follow this path.