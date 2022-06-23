Revolt by Eknath Shinde: Will Sena's BMC corporators quit the party? Here's what we know so far

BMC | FPJ Photo

Unrest within the Shiv Sena has come out after the revolt of Shivsena MLA Eknath Shinde and 37 MLAs. After MLAs of now, around 20-25 corporators are in a position to revolt against Shiv Shivsena. According to sources, many corporators have kept watch on the current political scenario and will express their wish exactly before of BMC election.

Some corporators told that they are unhappy with the ward demarcation and ward reservation process done by the administration. Some of them are close with the current MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde. At this stage, MLAs like Prakash Surve, Sada Sarvankar, Yamini Jadhav, and Mangesh Kudalkar are with Shinde. And there are many corporators who became corporators with the help of these MLAs. so there are chances that they may leave the party before the BMC election. Hence, it could be another jolt to the Shivsena.

One corporator said the anonymity that after Shivsena, BJP is the second largest party in BMC. So corporators will take decisions before the election that to which party they should join.

In the current situation, there are 98 Shivsena corporators thereafter, BJP has 80 corporators, Congres has 29 corporators, NCP 8 and Samajwadi Party has 6 Corporators in BMC. MNS has one and AIMIM has two corporators in BMC.