e-Paper Get App

Revolt by Eknath Shinde: Will Sena's BMC corporators quit the party? Here's what we know so far

In the current situation, there are 98 Shivsena corporators thereafter, BJP has 80 corporators, Congres has 29 corporators, NCP 8 and Samajwadi Party has 6 Corporators in BMC. MNS has one and AIMIM has two corporators in BMC.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
BMC | FPJ Photo

Unrest within the Shiv Sena has come out after the revolt of Shivsena MLA Eknath Shinde and 37 MLAs. After MLAs of now, around 20-25 corporators are in a position to revolt against Shiv Shivsena. According to sources, many corporators have kept watch on the current political scenario and will express their wish exactly before of BMC election.

Some corporators told that they are unhappy with the ward demarcation and ward reservation process done by the administration. Some of them are close with the current MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde. At this stage, MLAs like Prakash Surve, Sada Sarvankar, Yamini Jadhav, and Mangesh Kudalkar are with Shinde. And there are many corporators who became corporators with the help of these MLAs. so there are chances that they may leave the party before the BMC election. Hence, it could be another jolt to the Shivsena.

One corporator said the anonymity that after Shivsena, BJP is the second largest party in BMC. So corporators will take decisions before the election that to which party they should join.

In the current situation, there are 98 Shivsena corporators thereafter, BJP has 80 corporators, Congres has 29 corporators, NCP 8 and Samajwadi Party has 6 Corporators in BMC. MNS has one and AIMIM has two corporators in BMC.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiRevolt by Eknath Shinde: Will Sena's BMC corporators quit the party? Here's what we know so far

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena seeks disqualification of 12...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena seeks disqualification of 12...

Mumbai: HC dismisses Narayan Rane’s plea for retention of illegal unauthorised structures in Juhu...

Mumbai: HC dismisses Narayan Rane’s plea for retention of illegal unauthorised structures in Juhu...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab grilled by ED for 3rd consecutive day in money laundering probe

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab grilled by ED for 3rd consecutive day in money laundering probe

Watch video: Man falls off speeding Mumbai local train after hitting pole

Watch video: Man falls off speeding Mumbai local train after hitting pole

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 MLAs including Eknath Shinde, latter...

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 MLAs including Eknath Shinde, latter...