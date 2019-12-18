Revenge Crime: Two paying guests kidnap and kill owner's 4-year-old son in Vasai

Two paying guests kidnapped and killed the house owner’s four-year-old son in anger after they were asked to vacate the house. The accused buried the victim’s body one kilometre away from the house, reported Mid Day.

The Palghar district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh along with senior inspector Vijay Chogle from Waliv police arrested both the accused after an investigation that lasted 12 days.

Identified as Jangilal Harijan, 22, and Mohammed Imran Shaikh, 24 were arrested on Monday. According to the report by the newspaper, during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were asked to vacate the owner’s Vasai east house after they hadn’t paid the rent.

The accused after leaving the house had rented another house in the same area. Both accused worked at a plastic manufacturing company nearby.

The accused were nursing a grudge on the owner after he had insulted the duo while asking them to leave his house. The duo planned to take revenge by killing his son. They took the son to an abandoned house a kilometre away in the pretext of giving him chocolates and strangled him to death there.

A police officer said, "Last Thursday, some children playing near the house got a foul smell emanating from it. When they entered the house, they spotted the child's body. It was found in decomposed condition."

The kids then immediately alerted the locals who then informed the police and the body was sent to JJ Hospital for an autopsy. After the investigation, the accused were arrested from Mahim.

"We have arrested both accused produced them before the court on Monday. They have been remanded in police custody," said senior inspector Vijay Chogle from Waliv police station.