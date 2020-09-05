Returning on September 9, to take on all and sundry

After Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh declared on Friday that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut had 'no right to stay' in Mumbai and Maharashtra and strict action could be taken against her, the 'Revolver Rani' took it as a call to virtual arms and stormed in, Twitter, all guns blazing. "He is taking his own calls on my democratic rights, from POK to Taliban in one day," she darted back. She has also announced she is coming back to Mumbai on September 9, come hell or high water.

"I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le" In the course of the day, she also anointed herself a Maratha -- "Kisike baap ka nahin hai Maharashtra, Maharashtra useeka hai jisne Marathi gaurav ko pratishtthit kiya hai. Aur main danke ki choat pe kehti hoon, haan, main Maratha hoon, ukhaado mera kya ukhadoge? (Maharashtra does not belong to anyone's father, it belongs to those who has brought further renown to Marathi pride. I proclaim myself a Maratha, yes I'm one and do what you will)"

She pointed out how in the last 100 years, none in the industry had made a film on Maratha pride and how she had staked her life and career in an 'Islam-dominated' industry to make films on Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Laxmibai and questioned what these 'custodians' of Maharashtra done for the state.Responding to threats of being beaten to death with sticks and stones if she dared to enter Mumbai, she brought up the matter of the lynching of the two 'sadhus' and their car driver in Palghar in April, saying "how you promoted yourself from POK to Taliban just in one day is commendable". "If you are openly threatening me to lynch me like Palghar Sadhus with stones and rods if I come to Mumbai it’s only because you got away with it you killed innocent people and faced no consequences this has empowered you, we want #CBIForPalghar #CBIForPalgharLynching" she declared, announcing she would be back, soon.