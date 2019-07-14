Rethink that weekend getaway to Palghar until September 6

Palghar: Due to heavy and incessant rains in Palghar, reservoirs are overflowing and authorities have cautioned picnickers from going into the waters here until September 6. Violators will be prosecuted under relevant sections of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC 1973) and section 34 of the Disaster Management Act (2005).

On weekends, Mumbai residents often head to the nearest waterfalls, dams, lakes and hills for a quick getaway. However, such plans must be postponed for a while. Among the places closed to the public are: Kalmandvi in Kelichapada, Hiradpala and Dabhosa waterfalls, Domvihira Khadkhad dam in Jawhar taluka, Palucha waterfall, Sakhra (Vikramgadh), Vaghoba Khind waterfall, Palghar, Aaina Dabhon and Padgha waterfalls in Boisar, Devkhop dam, Palghar, Tandulwadi waterfall, Safala, Zaanzharoli dam, Kelva Road east, Chinchoti waterfall, Vasai, Tungareshwar waterfall, Vasai, Vandhri dam, Ganje Dhekale and Tilmaal waterfall in Vadpada, Parli.

The public is prevented from indulging in the following activities, within a one-kilometre radius of all 15 waterfalls, lakes and dams from July 10-September 6. According to a circular issued by the district collector Dr Prashant Narnavre, the following activities are banned:

Entering water bodies in the rain, swimming in deep waters

Entering waterfalls or getting under the waterfall,

Sitting on walls or at road turns and taking selfies or shooting at such spots

Consuming alcohol or getting drunk and jumping into these water bodies

Possession, transportation, selling and consuming intoxicants in the open, or drunk driving and stopping at dangerous points

Speeding or driving vehicles dangerously

Overtaking other vehicles and endangering others' lives

Consuming eatables in public and littering areas with plastic, thermocol and glass

Indecent behaviour and making obscene gestures in front of women

Blasting music, using DJ systems, woofers and speakers in cars, creating noise pollution

Any activity causing noise, air, water and environmental pollution

All vehicles banned within a 1-km radius of waterfalls.

Those breaching these rules will be booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and 51-B under the DMA. Those wishing to undertake activity in these areas must do so with permission.