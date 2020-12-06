Retired cop's wife jumps to death in Amboli

A 52-year-old woman, Aarti Jaising Shinde, wife of a retired policeman, jumped from the terrace of an Amboli-based building on Sunday morning. Police sources said that the woman was battling with depression amid a long term ailment, and is suspected to have taken the decision to end her life due to this. Amboli Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter and are investigating the matter further.

According to police, Aarti, wife of a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), was a resident of Vahatuk Nagar in Amboli, Jogeshwari (W), where she stayed with her family. Police said Aarti was undergoing treatment for a number of ailments including diabetes and was depressed due to no progress in her health. Early on Sunday, between 6.30 am and 7 am, Aarti jumped off the terrace.

The neighbours heard a loud thud and then alerted the family, who rushed the Aarti to the civic-run Cooper Hospital, where she was declared before arrival. Amboli Police have registered an ADR in the matter and are investigating further. Police do not suspect any foul play and prima facie believe that Aarti took the extreme step due to her ailments.