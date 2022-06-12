Retaining wall on Poisar river: Residents to get relief in monsoon from flood as partial work done | FPJ

After removing 29 shanties the BMC could finally construct the retaining wall on the Poisar river. The first phase of this work was completed on a war footing in 15 days. Henceforth the residents of Dahanukar wadi in Kandivali can have a sigh of relief from this monsoon, assuring the BMC official.

The Poisar River is 11.15 kilometres long and around 10 metres wide. The river, which originates from Sanjay Gandhi National Park, flows into the Arabian Sea via the Marve Creek in the western suburbs. The river gets divided into two streams in Dahanukar wadi at Kandivali west. Of two streams, the 'B' stream has become very narrow due to the encroachment of huts on the river bank. Also, the bridge built at that place obstructs the natural flow of the rain. As a result, when it rains heavily the flood water enters Dahanukar wadi.

On the 26 July 2005 deluge, Dahanukar wadi was worst affected, since then the BMC has tried several measures to make this area flood-free. Accordingly, the civic body decided to widen the river bed in 2018. But the project had a setback due to the technical and administrative difficulties arising out of various demands of the slum dwellers residing on the river bank. So in every monsoon the residents of Dahanukar wadi and nearby areas had to face difficulties.

To resolve the long pending issue the Additional municipal commissioner P. Velarasu held a meeting on May 9. Following his instructions, the hurdles of 29 huts on the river bank were removed immediately. After that, a retaining wall was constructed by BMC's storm water drain department in 15 days.