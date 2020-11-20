Retail traders thank Mumbaikars for a record sale during Diwali

The retail traders in the city have thanked Mumbaikars for their overwhelming response over the course of Diwali. These traders, under the aegis of Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association, have said that despite big discounts offered by the online companies, consumers opted to shop personally and support 2 lakh shopkeepers in the city.

“Big thank you for the overwhelming response during Diwali, where our regular customers with precautionary measures stepped out for shopping in all areas and market places in Mumbai,’’ said Viren Shah, president of the association.

He further stated that Mumbaikars have always been kind and loyal customers to the shops in nearby localities and markets. However, Shah was thankful to the customers who thronged in a large number for shopping despite big discounts offered by the online companies. “In spite of online companies' big discount sales, consumers have opted to come personally and shop for their family to support more than 2 lakh shopkeepers during festivals. We are confident that together we can fight COVID-19 by supporting each other and ensure safety,’’ he viewed.

Shah has urged the customers to continue the similar shopping spirit even after the festive period is over and support shopkeepers.