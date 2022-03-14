Resume biometric attendance in NMMC, demands Navi Mumbai AAP

The Navi Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded that the biometric attendance should be resumed in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as Covid cases have been dropped.

The party alleged that there are complaints from citizens that staff officers are not available at the ward office, as well as at the headquarters during office hours, even after 11:30 am. Even in the evening, employees are seen leaving the office before office hours.

“When the staff who is, the present was asked about the officer, the usual answer is sir is on-site visit,” alleged Pramod Mahajan, spokesperson of Navi Mumbai AAP.

Biometric attendance was suspended during the Corona period. “Biometric attendance has been made mandatory in every government office as per the conditions of the pay commission,” said Mahajan.

The party had also sent an e-mail was to the Municipal Commissioner and other officials requesting them to resume the biometric attendance system.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:06 AM IST