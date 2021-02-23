Results of BCom, BA and BSc semester 5 exams to be declared in the next five days: Mumbai University

Pending results of winter semester 5 examinations of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Arts (BA) and Science (BSc) programmes will be announced in the next five days, revealed sources of the University of Mumbai (MU). Students are waiting for their winter semester results to be announced as exams were conducted in December-January.

A senior officer of the MU examination department said, "We will declare results of winter semester 5 exams of major Undergraduate (UG) courses such as BCom, BA and BSc in the next five days. As the winter semester exams were conducted via online mode this time, the assessment process was faster. These courses have a large number of students compared to other programmes."

Currently, MU has declared results of winter semester examinations of Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSc.IT), Law (LLB), Mass Media (BMM) and Management Studies (BMS) programmes. Vinod Malale, public relations officer of MU, said, "We are in the process of declaring results of winter semester exams of major courses. Once we declare all winter semester exam results, we will plan the schedule for final summer semester examinations."

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, winter semester examinations of MU were conducted via online mode by affiliated degree colleges and universities. Most exams began in December 2020 and were completed by January 2021.