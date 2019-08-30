Results of 10th re-exam today

MUMBAI: The results of re-examination for the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be declared on Friday. These exams were held between July 17-30.
The results will be declared on Friday at 1pm on the government website, www.mahresult.nic.in. Students can take print-outs of the results to secure admissions in colleges.
After the online results, students can apply for a re-evaluation between August 31 to September 9 to their divisional boards. Students have to attach a copy of the online mark sheet with the application for re-evaluation.
Once they apply for re-evaluation, they will get a copy of their answer sheet, which has to be submitted with their application and fees within five working days.
