Restore Hajj quota, slash charges: Congress leader Naseem Khan writes to PM Modi

Former Maharashtra minister and state Congress working president M A Naseem Khan slammed the Centre for reducing this year’s quotas for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage and levying higher charges.

He wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding to restore the quota and slash the increased charges. Khan underscored that the quota given to the HCI is generally used by devotees from financially weaker sections of the community.

Haj-2023 will start from June 26 and pilgrims will start departing to Saudi Arabia from May 21 onwards.

Hajj quota reduced to 1.5 lakh

Earlier, the pilgrim quota given to the Haj Committee of India (HCI) was over two lakhs, which has now been reduced to around 1.5 lakh. The rest of the quota has been passed onto the private tour operators who are charging exorbitant amounts ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh per head, Khan's letter read.

It further questioned the HCI's decision to charge different amounts for the pilgrimage from different embarkation points in the country. The committee charges ₹3,04,843 from a devotee embarking from Mumbai, while the charges are ₹3,67,044 and ₹3,92,738 for Nagpur and Aurangabad, respectively. The costs should be rationalised, the letter sought.

Pilgrims reportedly being denied 'qurbani' and 'adahi'

Claiming that pilgrims are also being denied other benefits like the 'qurbani' and 'adahi' charges that were given pre-2019, Khan averred that when raised the matter with the HCI, it said that the committee's powers were withdrawn by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Hinting at a scam in hotel bookings of pilgrims, the letter asked why the subsidised tickets offered by Saudi Arabian Airlines are now booked through private airlines at higher rates? "Due to these issues, there is anger among pilgrims and the Muslim community (at large) all over India. I request you to personally look into the matter and give suitable directions to the ministry concerned," Khan appealed to the PM.

