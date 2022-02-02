Restoration of OBC quota in upcoming local body elections only after Maharashtra govt crosses legal hurdle

Even though Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari has signed the bill proposing political quota to OBCs below 50% quota ceiling in local bodies, it would not be immediately applicable as the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has to cross a major legal hurdle especially the Supreme Court’s go ahead. The Supreme Court, which has convened next hearing on the OBC quota case on February 8, has asked the state government to submit a report by Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) on OBC data.

A senior minister told the Free Press Journal, ‘’If the apex court accepts the MSBCC’s interim report based on the OBC data submitted by the state government and allow OBC quota then and then only the State Election Commission (SEC) will step in to make the seat allocation for OBCs in 15 municipal corporations and 24 zilla parishads where elections are due this year. The state government is quite optimistic that the apex court will accept the data and allow OBC quota in local bodies. This will be a temporary relief as the MSBCC will have to complete the exercise of compilation of OBC data which will be later submitted to the apex court.’’ He said the ball is in the court of the Supreme Court.

The minister said the SEC recently conducted elections to 106 nagar panchayats, Bhandara and Gondia zilla parishads and 15 nagar panchayat samitis under their jurisdiction in the absence of the OBC quota as per the apex court ruling.

Pending the Supreme Court hearing, the SEC based on the delimitation of wards has asked local bodies to complete necessary formalities including inviting suggestions and objections. ‘’The SEC has delinked the delimitation of wards and the allocation of seats to OBCs. If the apex court allows OBCs after the upcoming hearing, then draw in respective districts will be taken out for OBC seats. Till the apex court gives its ruling, the SEC has no role but to wait and watch,’’ said a senior officer from the SEC.

The officer reminded that SEC as per the ordinance issued by the state government last year had prepared the schedule for the recently held local body elections but after the apex court order the elections were held in the absence of OBC quota.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:44 PM IST