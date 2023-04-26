Respite for Mumbaikars: IMD predicts unseasonal rains, thunderstorms in next 48 hours | representative pic

Mumbai: Unseasonal rains accompanied by light thunderstorms are expected to lash the city in the next 48 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane till Thursday.

Mumbaikars might get some respite from the heatwave, as a temperature drop is expected by 2-3 degree celsius in the coming days due to unseasonal rains. The city recorded the maximum temperature of 32 degree C on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature was 28 degree celsius.

Hail storms and light thunderstorms expected

Sushma Nair an official from the IMD said “there are some indications of rains, because there is a line of discontinuity that passes through the interiors of Maharashtra hence hail storms and light thunderstorms are expected in areas of Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra , while the westerlies are expected to bring moisture in the Konkan region resulting in rains.”

She added, “yellow alert has been given as a precaution, but there is nothing to worry.”

The rains are expected to bring cloudy skies and thunderstorms towards the afternoons and evenings in the city.