 Respite for Mumbaikars: IMD predicts unseasonal rains, thunderstorms in next 48 hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRespite for Mumbaikars: IMD predicts unseasonal rains, thunderstorms in next 48 hours

Respite for Mumbaikars: IMD predicts unseasonal rains, thunderstorms in next 48 hours

The city recorded the maximum temperature of 32 degree C on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature was 28 degree celsius.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Respite for Mumbaikars: IMD predicts unseasonal rains, thunderstorms in next 48 hours | representative pic

Mumbai: Unseasonal rains accompanied by light thunderstorms are expected to lash the city in the next 48 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane till Thursday.

Mumbaikars might get some respite from the heatwave, as a temperature drop is expected by 2-3 degree celsius in the coming days due to unseasonal rains. The city recorded the maximum temperature of 32 degree C on Wednesday, while the minimum temperature was 28 degree celsius. 

Read Also
Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rainfall over next 48 hours, AQI satisfactory at 55
article-image

Hail storms and light thunderstorms expected

Sushma Nair an official from the IMD said “there are some indications of rains, because there is a line of discontinuity that passes through the interiors of Maharashtra hence hail storms and light thunderstorms are expected in areas of Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra , while the westerlies are expected to bring moisture in the Konkan region resulting in rains.” 

She added, “yellow alert has been given as a precaution, but there is nothing to worry.” 

The rains are expected to bring cloudy skies and thunderstorms towards the afternoons and evenings in the city. 

Read Also
Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rainfall over next 3 days, AQI satisfactory at '40'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Respite for Mumbaikars: IMD predicts unseasonal rains, thunderstorms in next 48 hours

Respite for Mumbaikars: IMD predicts unseasonal rains, thunderstorms in next 48 hours

Mumbai: Rigid NEP policies worry autonomous college principals

Mumbai: Rigid NEP policies worry autonomous college principals

Banquets in Thane flout fire safety norms, crackers lit inside during marriage ceremony

Banquets in Thane flout fire safety norms, crackers lit inside during marriage ceremony

Mumbai: Man killed for not giving ₹10 to friends to buy toddy

Mumbai: Man killed for not giving ₹10 to friends to buy toddy

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO uploads info on 22.5% plots allotted to airport affected persons

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO uploads info on 22.5% plots allotted to airport affected persons