​Respite for Mumbaikars! City sees light drizzle; rains to continue till Saturday

​City sees light drizzle; rains to continue in Mumbai till Saturday | Vibhav Birwatkar

Mumbai reported light showers on Thursday while some parts of Maharashtra including Pune, Nashik, Nanded, Raigad, Ahmednagar, Satara, Solapur and Dhule received heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai may experience rainfall till Saturday along with cloudy skies over next week. The city witnessed this unseasonal rainfall just after recording the season's highest temperature at 39.4 degrees Celsius earlier this week.

Showing respite from the heat, the city temperature has come down to its normal maximum temperature days after recording at least 5 to 6 degrees higher than normal. The IMD has predicted 'partly cloudy skies towards afternoon or evening' till next Wednesday. The temperature has also been predicted to drop down to 29 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

Drizzle predicted for MP, Chhattisgarh & Gujarat

According to IMD, there is a possibility of scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh between March 17 to 19. The IMD has also forecasted the possibility of hailstorms in isolated pockets.

On Thursday, the IMD said that the quantity of rainfall in Mumbai was below the measurable limit. Meanwhile, Nashik recorded the highest rainfall of 9 mm, followed by 8.8 mm in Sangli, 2.5 mm in Parbhani, 2 mm in Nanded, 1.3 mm in Pune, and 1 mm in Osmanabad.

On Thursday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34.0 degrees Celsius, with 71% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32.2 degrees Celsius, with 82% relative humidity.