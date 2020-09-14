Respite at last, 24% drop in state’s Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra witnessed a 24 per cent drop in the number of corona cases with 17,066 new infections and 363 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Monday, taking the total positive count to 10,77,374, with 29,894 fatalities till now.

Of the 363 deaths, 185 are from the last 48 hours and 65 are from last week, while the rest 113 deaths are from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 73 were in MMR, followed by 68 in Kolhapur, 44 in Pune, 28 in Nashik, 17 in Latur, 14 in Akola and three in Nagpur, while two were reported from other states.

To tackle the pandemic, the state government launched a state-wide campaign, ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ on Sunday. The campaign is aimed at achieving effective health care education for the control of Covid-19 outbreak, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner IS Chahal. Under the campaign, authorities will survey 22.5 million families twice a month.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to record more than 2,000 corona cases with 2,256 new infections being reported on Monday, taking the tally to 1,71,949. The Covid-19 death toll has now increased to 8,178, with 31 fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours.

So far, a total of 51.64 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20 per cent were positive. There are 16.52 lakh people in-home quarantine and over 38,275 in institutional quarantine.